Italy goes on lockdown in effort to prevent spread of COVID-19

All of Italy is now on lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. There are more than 9100 cases there, and 463 people have died.
Prime Minister Giuseppe says the lockdown is meant to protect people, including those most at risk. He also announced a ban on public events.
The lockdown marks one of the toughest responses implemented outside of mainland china to get the epidemic under control.
