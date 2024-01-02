HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the early afternoon on Tuesday a water main break in Haleiwa flooded the streets, affecting traffic going to North Shore.

The flooding affected multiple low lying shops, some of which have significant damage. Local surf shop, Surf and Sea, saw the biggest impact.

“I have at least probably a foot of water inside the store,” said Surf and Sea owner Robert “Joe” Green. “It’s been three hours. A little more than three hours. They still haven’t been able to shut the water off.”

While local traffic is being redirected, those heading into North Shore should expect heavy delays.