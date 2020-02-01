Isolated thunderstorms possible for the islands through Sunday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening front will move into Kauai tonight and into Oahu early Saturday morning, before dissipating.

Showers will increase across Kauai this evening, and Oahu as well as windward sections of the other islands later tonight.

Lingering moisture from the dissipating front and a strong disturbance aloft will bring unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to portions of the state over the weekend.

Drier conditions will develop early next week, with land and sea breezes becoming common.

A strong cold front is then expected to sweep southeastward through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing more unsettled weather to the island chain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 64°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Saturday

75° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 75° 63°

Sunday

76° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 64°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Showers
Showers 80% 76° 61°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 80% 70° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

69°

9 AM
Showers
40%
69°

71°

10 AM
Showers
40%
71°

72°

11 AM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

2 PM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

3 PM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°