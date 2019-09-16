Isolated heavy showers for the islands Sunday night, stable trade wind weather returns Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure will persist far north of the islands.

A low aloft and associated surface trough will make the atmosphere unstable through this evening bringing a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

As the upper low and surface trough both move away on Monday, the atmosphere will become more dry and stable.

Trade wind flow will build in across the Big Island, but winds will veer east southeast towards the western end of the island chain as a tropical disturbance sets up west of the state.

Aside from the wind direction shift, this potential area of showers and thunderstorms will remain west of the state.

Across Hawaii, lighter showers will focus over mainly windward areas during nights and mornings.

Leeward areas should be clear at night with partly cloudy skies during the day.

Starting Friday, the forecast becomes rather murky with big differences among the computer models. the models generally agree that the atmosphere will become more moist, so an increase in rainfall is expected.

East southeast winds will strengthen slightly and the atmosphere will become drier and more stable this week.