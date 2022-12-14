HONOLULU (KHON) – The “Safe and Sound” program, which covers Diamond Head to the Ala Wai boat harbor, was created in October to help make Waikiki a safer and more appealing area for locals and visitors.

But with recent high-profile crimes in the area, including a deadly stabbing and a police barricade, some wonder if the program is working.

Honolulu’s Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm joins the KHON News at 7 to discuss his office’s efforts to keep repeat offenders off the streets.