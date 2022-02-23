HONOLULU (KHON2) — Car prices are steadily on the rise but can inflation be the only blame?

Zutobi, an e-learning platform that helps drivers learn the road released some data that might be helpful for first time car buyers, or those wanting to upgrade their current cars.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They said the best-selling car in the USA over the past decades has been the Ford F-150 pickup truck, when it was introduced in 1948 it only cost $1,279. Since then, it has become bigger and better, and in 2011 the twelfth generation of the vehicle cost $22,000.

The platform said today the price for the Ford F-150 is $26,615, which shows a 20.98% price increase in the past decade. Zutobi went further to estimate that the cost will rise to $32,199 in 2031.

While fuel prices are on the rise nationwide, they report the average car insurance is reducing their costs across the country.

They said the average cost of insurance in 2011 was $1,550 per annum, which is $145 more than the average cost today of $1,404.

When they applied this information to their future predictions, they discovered that there is a 9.4% decrease which would result in estimated costs of $1,317 in ten years.

Zutobi said In 2011 the Ford F-150 would depreciate by $1,551 on average in every year owned, meaning that if you owned it for the average length of 6 years the car would be valued at $12,692.

They said when buying the F-150 today, it would depreciate by $1,877 per year and be worth $15,354 in the same time. Meaning, it is estimated that when buying an F150 in 2031 for $32,199 it will depreciate by an average of $2,271 every year.

After six years of ownership the car would be worth an average of $18,575.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To view the full report head to Zutobi’s website.