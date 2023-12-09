HONOLULU (KHON2) — Artificial intelligence is moving at a rapid pace and forcing educators to rethink the way they teach.

The Hawaii Education Association hosted an educator workshop today giving teachers an opportunity to grapple with this emerging issue, while also providing ways this technology can help the field of education.

“I hope that they mostly learn that is okay to keep being curious and to keep knowing that we don’t know very much and my biggest hope is that like on Monday a bunch of these teachers and myself start talking to our students about generative AI and we just can open up that conversation,” Jonathon Medeiros, Kauai High School language arts teacher said.

Two experts in the field were on hand to help facilitate the workshop.