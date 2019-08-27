Iolani School introduces new kindergarten and 1st grade classrooms

Iolani School started the new school year with innovative classrooms and play areas for its kindergarten and first grade students. The K-1 Community incorporates designs which embrace nature and encourage students’ discovery, growth and expression.

The classrooms were inspired by the idea of hale (houses) to be nurturing environments in which students can learn and grow. Each hale was given a Hawaiian name that reflected the physical world: Ao (clouds), Mauna (mountains), Wai (water), Honua (earth) and Kai (ocean). Each classroom is designed with movable furniture which can be rearranged to accommodate interactive and collaborative activities. The expansion of Iolani’s K-1 Community increases the number of enrollment spaces for kindergarten from 72 students to 96.

The new K-1 Community is part of Iolani School’s overall campus expansion plan. Iolani is in the process of constructing a Lower School Science and Innovation Center and a new Dance & Music Studio Building with an outdoor performance space, both of which are expected to be completed by next summer.