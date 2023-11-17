HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ticket sales are live for all to bask in the radiance that is the Iolani Palace at night for Queen Kapiolani’s Evening Tours beginning Dec. 27 to the 29.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The three day event will embark guests on a journey back in time so attendees can experience the Palace as it was during a 19 century.

“Our December evening tours in celebration of Queen Kapiʻolani’s birthday are the only chance for the public to experience ʻIolani Palace at night,” said The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace President & CEO Paula Akana. “The lights, along with beautiful performances of hula and music, provide a sneak peek into how King Kalākaua and Queen Kapi‘olani entertained visitors from around the world and truly make for an unforgettable visit.”

In addition to the evening tour, a special birthday celebration will be held on Dec. 27 that will feature pupu and drinks from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who partake in the birthday bash will enjoy a curated menu by Bubbly & Bleu, entertainment and a unique makana in collaboration with Eden in Love.

Tickets for the VIP event are available for $100, and all guests must be age 21 and over.

Prices for the Queen Kapiolani Evening Tours on Dec. 28 and 29 are as follows:

· Adults – $45

· Children (ages 6-12) – $25

· Children (ages 5 and under) – FREE

The Palace will close early at 3 p.m. on both days to prepare for the evening tours.

Evening Tours will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 with tours starting every 15 minutes.

Reservations are required and tickets are limited to two per adult.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

To book and/or purchase tickets for the event/s click here.