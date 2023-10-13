HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in a home in Kalihi early Friday morning.

HFD said they were called to the blaze on Gulick Avenu just before 1:20 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguishes a building fire on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi early Friday morning, Oct. 13, 2023.

When firefighters arrived they found a single-story house with flames flaring from the front of the building.

As crews worked to bring the blaze under control they did not find any residents in the house or the neighboring one.

By 2:10 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

As HFD investigates, they will also provide a damage estimate.