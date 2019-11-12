Instagram to start hiding likes

According to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of consumers plan to holiday shop online this year. Officials say, unfortunately it's the perfect opportunity for scammers to take advantage of shoppers.

Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Hawaii marketplace manager: “You want to make sure that website is legitimate at the same time when you go to pay with a credit card you need sure that little ‘s’ is on the end so that it is a secure website. And then be protective of your credit card information and only use your credit card, do not use your debit card to pay for anything."