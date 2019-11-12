Instagram to start hiding likes

Posting on Instagram can come with a rush of validation, when likes from friends and strangers come pouring in. But those likes will soon be hidden from many users. Instagram says it’s going to hide its “like” feature on its US apps starting next week. It’s already been tested out in several other countries. Instagram said it wants to make the app less of a competition, particularly for younger users. While some users have expressed relief, social influencers who need likes to make brand sponsors have voiced concerns.