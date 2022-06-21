HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 3:20 p.m. for an injured hiker on the Norfolk Trail in Olomana on June 21.



The hiker was approximately one mile away from the trailhead.

According to the 911 caller, a female in her twenties was hiking on the trail and sustained an injury.

She was not able to continue.



The fire fighters, who were performing the search by ground, made contact with her before 4 p.m. and performed a medical assessment.

Because of her injury, she was airlifted out where EMS crews took over her care.