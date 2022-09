HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about an injured hiker near Haleahi Road in Waianae.

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 12, at around 3:26 a.m.

HFD said firefighters hiked 300 yards to where the injured hiker was located, near Haleahi Rd. The injured hiker was then assisted and transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

