Increasing showers, trade winds return

Light winds will transition to trade winds today as a cold front brings an increase in clouds and showers to the western islands favoring windward and mountain areas. An upper level low will move in from the north on Saturday producing additional showers and isolated thunderstorms this weekend. Light southeast winds will allow land and sea breezes to develop during the first half of next week as the next front approaches the island chain. The next cold front appears stronger and colder than the previous front with showers reaching Kauai and Oahu by next Wednesday.