HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Punchbowl area around the National Cemetery of the Pacific can expect increased noise on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event is for Veteran’s Day ceremonies and will include an F-22 aircraft from the Hawai’i Air National Guard.

Included in the ceremonies is the U.S. Air Force which will be performing “Missing Man”.

The ceremonies are set to commence at 11 a.m. with the O’ahu Veterans Council presenting the ceremony at 10 a.m.