HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu’s Skyline rail system is set to officially open to the public on Friday, June 30th, and U.S. Military officials are encouraging Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam employees to ride the rail instead of driving to work.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is the largest industrial employer in Hawaii, with about 6,000 civilian and military personnel commuting to work every weekday.

Military officials estimate that if 10% of shipyard workers take the Skyline to work, it would equate to about 500 cars off the roads during peak travel times.

“We’ve got 50,000 cars coming onto the base every day… if we can get just 10% of those 50,000 cars off the highway, it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney.

According to Sohaney, the military is collaborating with TheBus to run buses from the Aloha Stadium parking lot, so workers can go directly from the rail transit stop to their place of work inside the installation. The coordination is set to begin by July 10, 2023.

He adds that Joint Base employees can get reimbursement for public transportation through The Public Transportation Incentive Program, or PTIP, a transportation benefit program created to encourage employee use of mass transportation to help reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Sohaney says updates will be provided through Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s social media.