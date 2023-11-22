HONOLULU (KHON2) — A United States Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft overshot the runway and landed in Kane’ohe Bay on Monday, Nov. 20 at approximately 2 p.m.

Locals are very worried about the environmental impact of this event while the military is working to salvage the flight vessel from the area where it is now resting.

Third Fleet has provided an update on their operations as of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to Third Fleet, all personnel are safe with no injuries. With this determined, the Navy will now convene their investigation to determine how this began.

But the update everyone is looking for is regarding the status of salvage operations.

“First responders and emergency crews acted immediately to conduct an initial assessment and employed floating barriers to protect the surrounding environment,” said a spokesperson for Third Fleet.

This allowed divers from the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 to work overnight to situate the partially submerged aircraft in a stabilized position.

“Preliminary assessment indicates the aircraft is structurally intact, and there was no sign of fuel leaking from the aircraft,” revealed a spokesperson for Third Fleet.

“The P-8A crew, assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP)-4 ‘Skinny Dragons,’ were on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense,” explained a spokesperson for Third Fleet. “There were nine crewmembers on board – three pilots and six crewmembers which consisted of two officer and four enlisted.”

Third Fleet also said that Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet activated a response team to address aircraft recovery, force protection and environmental concerns.

KHON2.com will keep you posted as updates on this unfolding situation becomes available.