Improvement of weather across the state just in time for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch for Kaua’i county in effect until 6:00 am Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for east end of the state until Sunday 6:00 pm.

Easterly trade winds are slowly returning to the region tonight and tomorrow as a low west of the islands drifts further away from the state.

More stable trends are also in the forecast as the high pressure ridge north of Hawai’i builds back in through the weekend.

Expect a more normal trade wind weather pattern with periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas through Tuesday.

Trade winds weaken next week Wednesday through Friday, bringing another round of drier weather with more variable winds.