HONOLULU (KHON2) — They bring wisdom and experience from different parts of our community. From the medical profession to the political arena and the stage, KHON2 honors the legacies of several kupuna who’ve shared their gifts with the state.

Frank De Lima’s name is synonymous with local comedy. For decades he has brought laughter to the islands by sharing ethnic jokes that kamaaina can understand and relate to. Along with his shows, De Lima is active in local schools with his Student Enrichment Program.

Harry Kim is a man of service with 50 years dedicated to Hawaii County, from civil defense to county mayor. The 82-year-old resides in his Hilo home and has been out of the office for over a year. However, his passion for politics continues to burn.

Marlene Sai stays busy as a legislative aid for State Senator Dru Kanuha. Before that, she was part of the entertainment world for 62 years. Sai was singing, acting and performing all while raising two daughters and three grandchildren.

Dr. Kalani Brady dedicated his life to medicine and even volunteered his time to answer viewer questions on KHON2. After recently retiring, he now spends his time taking care of the people who are most important in his life, his family.

KHON2 thanks all of our kupuna for the wisdom they share and the lessons they continue to pass on to the next generation.