iHeartMedia Honolulu launches radio station for Asian pop music

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

iHeartMedia Honolulu announced today the debut of the new PoP! 99.1 radio station, which will broadcast new Asian Pop (A-Pop) music from artists like BTS, Blackpink, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, Twice and many more. Program lineup information will be released at a later date.

“PoP! 99.1 is going to fulfill a wide-open format puka in Honolulu,” said Jamie Hyatt, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Honolulu and Program Director for PoP! 99.1. “We’ve seen the popularity of A-Pop hit new highs all around the world, across the U.S. and right here in Hawaii. For several years now, radio listeners on Oahu have asked for a station that plays this genre of music.”

The former station, 99.1 Jamz and its classic Hip Hop format will broadcast on 93.9 HD2 (KUBT-HD2) and can be heard anywhere listeners are on the iHeartRadio app. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story