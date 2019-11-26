iHeartMedia Honolulu launches radio station for Asian pop music

iHeartMedia Honolulu announced today the debut of the new PoP! 99.1 radio station, which will broadcast new Asian Pop (A-Pop) music from artists like BTS, Blackpink, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, Twice and many more. Program lineup information will be released at a later date.

“PoP! 99.1 is going to fulfill a wide-open format puka in Honolulu,” said Jamie Hyatt, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Honolulu and Program Director for PoP! 99.1. “We’ve seen the popularity of A-Pop hit new highs all around the world, across the U.S. and right here in Hawaii. For several years now, radio listeners on Oahu have asked for a station that plays this genre of music.”

The former station, 99.1 Jamz and its classic Hip Hop format will broadcast on 93.9 HD2 (KUBT-HD2) and can be heard anywhere listeners are on the iHeartRadio app.