Iam Tongi poses for a photo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo/I9 Entertainment)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This news just in from the entertainment world.

Kahuku’s American Idol winner, Iam Tongi Is returning to Hawaiʻi to headline three December concerts on Oʻahu and Maui.

The show dates are Dec. 9 for the grand reopening of the Blaisdell Arena and Dec. 12 and 13 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Exclusive presale for Hawaiʻi residents begins Friday, Sept. 22.

Concert promoter Rick Bartalini will join KHON2 live in studio with all the details.