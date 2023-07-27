HONOLULU (KHON2) — Underwater blackouts can happen to anyone, even those who are experienced in the ocean.

That is the message from experts after several recent drowning incidents in Hawaii, and KHON2.com wanted to get some insight from professional and former free divers.

Those who think that hyperventilating raises oxygen levels in the blood should think again. Oahu’s longest standing freediving instructor said hyperventilating actually lowers carbon dioxide.

“So, if you decrease the CO2, you will take away that urge to breathe. You will take away those contractions that you may get on your breath hold, which is not good,” Daniel Koval said.

Without those contractions and an imbalance of CO2, the brain essentially does not recognize that the body needs a breath.

“So, you’re going to black out a lot sooner than you expected, making freediving really, really dangerous,” Koval said.

Not hyperventilating is a huge tip for free divers, but Koval said losing motor control or blacking out underwater simply cannot be prevented which is why diving with the ‘one buddy up, one down’ rule is key.

“You can only save these things and knowing how to properly save these things which we teach, which people teach in every single free diving class,” Koval said. “One buddy is diving while the other person is on the surface.”

Koval said once the diving buddy starts to come up, the person on the surface should get to an arms-length distance of where they will appear.

“Watching them for 30 seconds and give an ‘O.K.’ sign. So, this is what I’m doing as a safety diver to my diver after every single dive that they do,” Koval said.

Koval is also a diving instructor with Freedive Safe Hawaii and donates his time to give free safety training to Hawaii. Click here for more information.

One retired medical doctor and a former freediver told KHON2.com that he had his own shallow water blackout experience in college. Douglas Tom once bet his friends that he could swim 100 meters underwater.

“I hyperventilated and probably over hyperventilated; and on my last lap — fortunately not in the middle of the pool — but on the last lap, I passed out. And I was swimming unconscious against the wall, and my friends pulled me out,” Tom said.

Tom was lucky enough that his friends were within arms-reach to pull him to safety and just wants others to not repeat his same mistake of hyperventilating.

“I mean, I think it should be taught in the high schools,” Tom said, “at least they would be aware of it, you know, to some degree.”