Hurricane Update 11p Tuesday: Erick begins to weaken slowly, while Flossie maintains strength

Wind shear around both Hurricane Erick and Hurricane Flossie has prevented Flossie from strengthening and Erick has begun to weaken slightly.

HURRICANE ERICK:

At 1100 PM HST the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 146.3 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 12 mph.

Little change is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Erick should pass south of the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical storm on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

HURRICANE FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM HST the center of Hurricane Flossie was located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 124.4 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible during the next 2 to 3 days, although Flossie is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands beginning Monday

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles to the northeast of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.