HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Calvin is expected to continue a strengthening trend through Friday. Sustained winds are around 100 miles per hour, and winds could strengthen to 110 miles per hour.

A weakening trend is expected starting late Friday or early Saturday, bringing Calvin down to a tropical storm as it crosses into the Central Pacific.

Residents should prepare for heavy rain as what’s left of Calvin moves near or over the state by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds at this point could peak at 30 miles per hour with stronger gusts in the same time period.