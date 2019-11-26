Humane Society hosts Deck the Howls reading event for the keiki

Shayna Vi of the Hawaiian Humane Society stopped by the studio to talk about the Deck the Howls reading event, where kids can practice their reading skills in front of a four-legged audience. The event will take place on December 5th at the Hawaiian Humane Society from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information can be found at HawaiianHumane.org.

