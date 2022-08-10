Hula Hoolauna Aloha Showcase at Waikiki Beach Walk on Sunday, August 21. (Courtesy: Waikiki Beach Walk)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki Beach Walk will be hosting a Hula festival performance in a special “Mele Hali’a” presentation.

This presentation will be the first ever live performance since 2019.

This festival is organized by JALPAK International Japan to promote friendship through hula and celebrating Japans love for hula and live performances in Hawaii by admired hula halau.

The festival will take place on Sunday, August 21 starting at 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m at the Waikiki Beach Walk.

The schedule is as follows:

4:30pm: Kumu Hula Leialoha Amina – Special Appearance

5:00pm: Kumu Hula Ed Collier with Halau Hula O Na Pua Kukui

5:30pm: Kumu Hula Sonny Ching & Kumu Hula Lopaka Igarta with Halau Hula Na Mamo O Puʻuanahulu

6:00pm: Kumu Hula Maelia Carter with Halau Hula Ka Ua Noe O Waʻahila

6:20pm: Lehua Kawaikapuokalani Hewett – Special Guest Appearance