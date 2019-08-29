HTA: more tourists overall in July, but fewer from Japan and Canada

Top Stories

by: Web staff

Posted: / Updated:
crowded waikiki beach tourists tourism_155450

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) released a statistical report of tourism for the month of July. Compared to last July, total visitor spending went up by 2.4% and total visitor arrivals increased by 6.2%.

Visitors from the U.S. West showed the biggest gains, with 467,944 arrivals, an increase of 11.4%. The number of visitors from the U.S. East increased by 8.8% for a total of 242,182. Japanese visitors decreased by 9.3% for a total of 125,215, and Canadian visitors decreased by 1.9% for a total of 27,010.

Thus far in 2019, total visitor arrivals have increased by 4.5% (6,189,395 total), but total visitor spending has dropped by 1.3% ($10.59 billion).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Take2:Taking a bite at Pita Pit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take2:Taking a bite at Pita Pit"

Punchbowl Holy Ghost church in need of repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Punchbowl Holy Ghost church in need of repairs"

UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead"

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories