HTA: more tourists overall in July, but fewer from Japan and Canada

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) released a statistical report of tourism for the month of July. Compared to last July, total visitor spending went up by 2.4% and total visitor arrivals increased by 6.2%.

Visitors from the U.S. West showed the biggest gains, with 467,944 arrivals, an increase of 11.4%. The number of visitors from the U.S. East increased by 8.8% for a total of 242,182. Japanese visitors decreased by 9.3% for a total of 125,215, and Canadian visitors decreased by 1.9% for a total of 27,010.

Thus far in 2019, total visitor arrivals have increased by 4.5% (6,189,395 total), but total visitor spending has dropped by 1.3% ($10.59 billion).