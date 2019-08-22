HSTA praises DOE for air conditioning improvements

The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) lauded DOE efforts to improve the state of air conditioning in schools. More classrooms have been equipped with AC units sooner than anticipated, and for cheaper, too.

“Our keiki and our teachers deserve a better learning environment. For years, the HSTA has advocated for the public school system to air condition our classrooms,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee. “I’m glad the DOE is taking these steps to make it easier and much cheaper to install AC. Our educators can now advocate and tap into community supporters to speed up the process. I hope that in a few years all of our hot classrooms in Hawaii will finally be cooled.”

The DOE recently created a Schools Directed AC (SDAC) program to schools zero in on their specific needs. Before schools can address their AC needs, however, an assessment of their electrical system needs to take place first. Schools are encouraged to switch to LED lights to save electricity, which can then be used to power new AC units.

Such efforts, combined with energy-efficient window AC units, have rapidly increased the rate at which hot classrooms can be better cooled. So far, 200 AC units have been installed or are in the process of being installed at 52 schools across the state.