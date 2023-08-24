Hawai‘i Pacific Health has taken a proactive approach to address the growing demand for healthcare workers in the state through the creation of unique training programs. The organization’s dedication to building a skilled healthcare workforce was underscored by the escalating need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dana Kanoa, workforce development advisor at Hawai‘i Pacific Health, joined us to shed light on the motivations and impact of these initiatives.

With an increasing shortage of trained healthcare professionals across hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions in Hawai‘i, the gap between available positions and qualified workers has been widening. Even before the pandemic hit, Hawai‘i Pacific Health recognized this challenge and collaborated with community partners to develop innovative workforce training programs. These programs aimed to seamlessly integrate high school, undergraduate, and graduate students into the workforce while fulfilling the demand for competent healthcare workers.

One such program is the Nurse Aide Training Program, designed to bridge the gap for nurse aides in hospital settings. Unlike existing training programs, which predominantly prepare students for long-term care and home health settings, this program emphasizes hands-on clinical experience within a hospital environment. Students benefit from expert guidance provided by the clinical staff at Hawai‘i Pacific Health facilities, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary to excel as nurse aides in a hospital context.

The program is open to applicants with a high school diploma, and it spans 8 weeks, during which students receive comprehensive training. Notably, the classes are conducted in the evenings, accommodating individuals who may have other daytime commitments. Dana highlights that the program is not only valuable for those aspiring to be nurse aides, but also for those interested in pursuing a broader range of clinical careers, including nursing.

Brad Serikawa, a successful graduate of the Nurse Aide Training Program, shared his personal journey and experiences. Having completed the program, Bradson now works full time at Straub Medical Center in the Neuro Progressive Care Unit. His trajectory underscores the program’s effectiveness in preparing individuals for healthcare careers beyond nurse aide roles.

The program runs multiple times throughout the year, catering to the needs of medical centers. The fall cohort is currently open for applications, with the program scheduled to commence in October. The application deadline is set for Friday, September 8.

Interested candidates can apply at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/Careers by searching for the Nurse Aide Training Opportunity.