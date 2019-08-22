HPD warn of scammers claiming to represent the police training academy

by: Web staff

The Honolulu Police Department issued a warning to the public about scam texts and emails claiming to represent the police training academy.

The scam claims that a police trainee has dropped out, and that the receiver of the email has been chosen as a replacement candidate. It then requests a training fee of $8000, which they promise will be refunded.

The HPD does not have an application or training fee. If you have received a message like this, you are advised not to respond, and to delete the message instead.

