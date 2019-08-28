HPD to set up weekly, random impaired driving checkpoints throughout September and October

In an effort to curb impaired driving, the Honolulu Police Department will continue to set up checkpoints at unannounced times and locations between September 1st and October 31st.

Labor Day weekend — this weekend — is statistically one of the most dangerous times of the year for accidents related to drunk driving.

Honolulu police officers will be conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September 2019 through September 2020 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.