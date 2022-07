HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths on our roads the Honolulu Police Department said they have set up impaired driver checkpoints across Oahu.

HPD said they started to set up checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations on July 1 and will continue to do so until August 31. This includes days like Independence Day and Statehood Day.

Anyone who drinks is urged to be responsible and always plan ahead.