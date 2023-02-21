HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department stands by the two officers recently hospitalized after being injured in the line of duty.

“This last week has been a rough one for Honolulu police and our community,” said Joe Logan, Police Chief for the Honolulu Police Department.

Police Chief Joe Logan provided an update on the 46-year-old officer who was critically injured after being hit and pinned by a driver, while conducting traffic control on the H-3 Freeway Feb. 19.

“The officer remains hospitalized with extensive injuries and the investigation is ongoing and his path to recovery will be a long one. We continue to support both the officers and their families during this difficult time,” said Logan.

Meanwhile, according to court documents, the officer assaulted in Laie before having his vehicle stolen was hit twice in the back of the head with a metal tool. Court documents go on to state, the officer suffered from a skull fracture among other serious injuries. Chief Logan said, the officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The Chief also added, there have been eight assaults on a law enforcement officer cases this year so far and the number can jump up to 90 in a given year.

The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division has opened an investigation for the H-3 Freeway incident. The police union said, internal investigations are also conducted by the Professional Standards Office when an officer is injured on the job.

“In all types of investigations there are policies and procedures that are being looked at. Whether we want to update our policies to correct things that may be deficient or if we want to improve the policy, or if the policy is whole and sound so we’re verifying that,” said Logan.

The police union said in a partial statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with both officers and their families in this time of need. These incidents are a grim reminder that the danger in police work comes in many forms.”

-Robert Cavaco, SHOPO President

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.