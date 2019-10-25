HPD responds to reports of excessive force being used against wind farm protester

A Kahuku wind farm protestor claims he was tased by police during his arrest. HPD says that is not true, and they have video proof. The video shows when police cut the chains off Stetson Duke Morales, who was chained to the gate. Officials say some video and audio has been edited so you don’t see the power tools being used or hear some of the terminology police used.

Morales went behind the police line to chain himself to the gate and stop the windmill convoy. In the video, you can see police put a blanket on his head so that sparks wouldn’t fly in his face when they cut the padlock with a power tool. Moments later, Morales was escorted to a police car. Acting Police Chief John McCarthy says that officers involved in the arrest were not carrying tasers because the officers don’t have enough space, and it’s not a necessary tool for them.

“You can see from the video, he clearly was not injured, was not punched. The taser would leave evidence of the fact it was used, and we don’t have that. There was no taser used at any time,” McCarthy said.

A spokesperson for the group against the windmill says the man was punched and tased, and there were many witnesses but it was blocked by a police vehicle placed purposefully in the way. Morales posted bail, but officials said he didn’t file a complaint.

