HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, on March 5 at 11:20 a.m., a single motor vehicle collision occurred on Kamehameha Highway in the Punaluu area, resulting in a fatality.

HPD said it was reported that an adult male on a motorcycle was allegedly traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway at high speeds. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a rock wall while being ejected onto the roadway.

HPD said the adult male had sustained serious injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead. HPD added that the male was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing and noted that this is the twelfth traffic fatality on Oahu this year in comparison to 14 during the same time in 2022.