HPD celebrates high school grad Jazmyn Enriquez

Graduation is a special time for high school seniors, celebrating the momentous occasion with family by their side.

But for one Campbell High School graduate, her big day comes with some missing pieces.

Jazmyn Enriquez is the daughter of fallen officer Tiffany Enriquez, who was tragically killed while responding to a call near Diamond Head on January 19, 2020.

The Honolulu Police Department did something special for the teen on her graduation day so she wouldn’t graduate alone.

Jazmyn or “Jazzy” Enriquez tells KHON2 she was planning on staying home and watching her virtual graduation on KHII.

But her dad John told her to get dressed so they could go take some pictures in her graduation gown.

“I didn’t know where we were going,” the 17-year-old said.

Her dad drove her to HPD headquarters where officers were waiting outside.

“And then all the officers were lined up and they started applauding and congratulating me and they were there to remind me how special this moment is because it feels very different since it’s a virtual graduation,” she said.

Chief Susan Ballard congratulated the teen saying, “we’re so proud of you.”

Jazmyn made a short speech thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you very much, it means a lot, and I know my mom would have loved to be here for all of this,” Jazmyn said.

Officers were heard in the background saying, “she is here, she is here.”

The high school senior endured an unimaginable year of tragedy, loss, and heartbreak.

She also suffered a wrestling injury earlier in the year.

“This season was one of my toughest with everything and the incidents that happened but I got injured during the most important time of season so it was hard bouncing back from that,” she said. “But honestly the wresting team has been there for me and they have been my rock through everything.”

Even though she couldn’t see her teammates or spend the last part of senior year with her friends, she remained uplifted.

She even graduated with summa cum laude and a 3.9 GPA.

She said she spent the time in quarantine focusing on self-growth.

“I think most people realized this quarantine has really been just time for everybody individually to take time for themselves, care for themselves, and focus on their mind and self-growth and mental health and everything,” she said.

“I’m super proud of Jazzy,” said her dad John. “I know Tiff is super proud of her and from all of her accomplishments from being a state champ to being summa cum laude and all her academic achievements. I know mom is watching down and super proud of her.”

Enriquez said she’ll be going to UH Manoa in the Fall and plans on studying kinesiology and rehabilitation science.

“Shout out to the Campbell Huskies I love all of you,” she said. “These four years have been a ride for all of us and we made it and even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted I am proud of all of us and I can’t wait to see all of you again.”