HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a stolen vehicle on Monday, July 4 around 2:34 a.m. in McCully.

The police officer conducted a traffic stop on the moped.

HPD dispatch found that the moped had been reported stolen.

According to HPD, on Thursday, Aug. 18 around 12:25 a.m. the person that was driving the moped was arrested for operating a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was a 34-year-old man, according to HPD, and arrested without incident.