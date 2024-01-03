HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday break is coming to an end, and parents across Hawaii are now dealing with motivating their keiki to go back to school.

While there are some keiki who are looking forward to getting back into the routine, there are lots of keiki who are not looking forward to it.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Getting your child ready to go back to school after the holiday break requires a smooth transition from holiday mode back to a school routine.

So, KHON2.com decided to pass along some helpful tips to parents.

Before school resumes

Re-establish those routines: You can gradually return to the school year bedtime and wake-up times. Doing this is a great way to help reset your keiki’s internal clock and can help reduce their resistance on school mornings. Discuss school plans: This is a great time to talk to your keiki about what they can expect when they return to school. Talk about any upcoming projects, tests or activities in which they might be involved. Organize school supplies: You can make this a fun task. Check if they need any new supplies or if anything needs to be replaced. Involve your keiki in this process to get them excited about going back. Review academic materials/agendas: If possible, briefly go over some of the material they learned before the break to refresh their memory. Meal prep: Plan and prepare healthy meals and snacks that follow their typical school schedule. You can talk about how to choose healthy lunch options if they take eat lunch in the school’s cafeteria. Clothing and uniforms: Be sure that all school uniforms or clothes are ready, fit well and are laundered. Letting your keiki pick out their clothes for the first day of school can be fun way to bond. Set expectations: It is important to ensure that you talk to your keiki about the importance of returning to school with a focused mindset for school. You can discuss the aspects of school, like homework and participation in class, that often leads to anxiety.

The night before

Pack the backpack: You can make this a fun experience and make sure the school bag is packed with all necessary items. This includes homework, books and any other school supplies and books they may need. Lay out clothes: Selecting and setting out clothes for the first day back to save time, and prevent arguments, in the morning. Early bedtime: No keiki likes to go to bed early, but it is important that you ensure your keiki gets a good night’s sleep by having your child go to bed early.

The morning of

Healthy breakfast: Serve a nutritious breakfast to give them energy for the day. This will help with their mood at school, their learning retention and helps reduce anxiety and depression. Leave on a positive note: Utilizing these tips can help reduce conflict. You can also offer encouraging words to make them feel positive and confident about going back.

After school

Take the time to debrief: Take the time to talk about their day. You can ask about what they learned, any fun moments or if there were any challenges. Create a regular check-in schedule: A great way to bond with your keiki is to continue to monitor how they are adjusting back into the routine in the following days, offering support as needed.

Ongoing

Stay organized: Keep track of your keiki’s school calendar and any upcoming events or deadlines. This is a good way to help your keiki feel more stable and supported throughout their academic life. Encourage consistent study habits: Help them establish a routine for completing homework and studying. These routines can be tedious but can help your keiki self-create healthy habits in adulthood. Balance extracurricular activities: Make sure they have a balance between academic responsibilities and leisure activities. Communicate with teachers: Stay in touch with their teachers to monitor progress and address any concerns.

Making your keiki’s transition from the holiday break back into the stressful world of education needs to be as stress-free as possible.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

While each keiki is different with different needs, wants and desires, a supportive system can help them navigate the anxiety of education and can help bong the parent-child relationship.

Being flexible and supportive can make the transition easier for everyone involved.