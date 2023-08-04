HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rat race can be an all-consuming experience. It leaves most disconnected from the truly important things in life.

The competition to always be on top and the belief that you are only as good as your last idea has created a system in which it is easy to rush through life not really experiencing the good, and the bad in our lives.

Many seek out holidays or vacations to give their life some much needed down time and recovery.

This leads millions to the shores of Hawaiʻi’s islands each year. But coming to Hawaiʻi doesn’t solve the stress and anxiety from your life.

When visitors arrive, they are immediately met with a slower pace of life. One in which the next big profit isn’t necessarily the most important thing.

So, how does one embrace Aloha before coming to Hawaiʻi?

For this, KHON2.com turned to Kumu Brad Lum for the answers.

Kumu Lum is a kanaka maoli (Native Hawaiian) teacher, hula guide and keeper of the history.

“Aloha, my name is Kumu Brad Lum. I come from a line of kumu, hula and cultural people,” explained Kumu Lum. “I’m now considered the cultural expert in many ways in hula, chant and history.”

KHON2.com asked Kumu Lum how visitors who are not immersed in Hawaiʻi’s culture can embrace our Aloha spirit for the time they are visiting the islands.

He explained that in order to embrace aloha, one must embrace what is known as lōkahi.

“Today, I would like to talk about lōkahi. It’s really important for tourists when they come here to understand this concept,” said Kumu Lum.

Coming to experience another culture can be overwhelming, especially when you are part of a family or group that is traveling.

“So, when you come to Hawaii, you come with all your — you’re getting off the plane and you’re getting the kids ready. You want to hit the beach right away; and you know, that’s understandable. Who wouldn’t? It’s beautiful here,” expressed Kumu Lum.

Kumu Lum explained that when you come to Hawaiʻi, you are entering into a different culture with its own history, society and identity.

“Where does [lōkahi] come from? Where does it mean? You know, when I come from a different place, how do I act here? And how do I put myself into a place of understanding because Hawaiʻi is a very special place. It’s almost like being in a foreign country.”

Kumu Lum took a moment to explain what this vital concept is.

“Lōkahi — lō, lō is to obtain, to agree, to achieve togetherness, to make one lōkahi actually means to obtain unity and balance,” explained Kumu Lum. “This is about interconnectedness and interdependence. In ancient times, Hawaiians valued lōkahi, always working to achieve it.”

Kumu Lum went on to explain that lōkahi is achieved through many different means. Some people may look to Jesus while others may look to Buddha. This connectedness helps us connect to the environment around us as well as to the people we encounter.

When you are connected to the ʻāina (land), you are respectful to the land and its inhabitants. Kumu Lum said that when we embrace this connectedness, we respect the animals, the plants, the lives we encounter. And this connection and respect is very important to kānaka maoli.

Lōkahi creates balance.

“We are out of balance. Because we have so many tourists coming in and coming out, we’re out of balance that,” said Kumu Lum. “So, I want to make sure that tourists understand this concept.”

He went on to say more.

Today, you and I live in a confused, troubled and crazy world. We are disconnected from the valuable teachings of our people, our kūpuna [elders], our elders in Hawaii,” said Kumu Lum. “Today, in modern society … we’ve made great strides in many areas such as science, medicine, technologies and space travel. But as a society, we have not really achieved lōkahi– the harmony needed to achieve a higher spiritual self.”

To achieve this balance, we must make a choice.

“Making sure that you understand the rules of the water when you’re going to the beach, making sure that when you see a seal, or a Hawaiian monk seal on the beach, not disturbing it. Sure. Making sure that they’re well taken care of, to stand back and leave them be,” explained Kumu Lum. “This is how you achieve balance.”

Some of the best advice for visitors is to get out and mingle with the locals and the kānaka maoli.

“Get out of Waikīkī or get out in the tourist areas and explore the beauty of our culture, our island culture. There are so many cultures here, especially Hawaiian,” urged Kumu Lum. “Lōkahi, for me, is a very important part of coming to Hawaiʻi and understanding that value.”

So, when you are planning your visit to Hawaiʻi, take the time to learn about the islands’ histories, their cultures, their kānaka. Each island has its own, and they are nothing like what you have experienced on the continent.

And with that, Kumu Lum wishes you the best and most enlightened experience that you can have in the land that contains the breath of knowledge. In order to embrace the love of aloha, you must first embrace lōkahi and become connected.

“Mahalo for listening to me. I really appreciate that. Mahalo very much and have a safe and beautiful time if you come to Hawaiʻi. Aloha,” concluded Kumu Lum.