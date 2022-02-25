HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you know what it takes to live like a millionaire? According to a new study having $1,000,000 in your bank account doesn’t qualify you anymore.

Solitaired.com came out with new findings on what it would take to live like a millionaire in today’s time. They said having a million dollars today looks very different than having it twenty years ago.

Plus, what’s considered a millionaire varies by state. For example, in states with a higher cost of living you’ll need more bucks to live that lavish lifestyle.

Hawaii you’ll need 5,681,818.00

California you’ll need 5,474,032.00

Nevada you’ll need 6,060,000.00

Connecticut you’ll need 4,452,381.00

Caine Nakata with Milestone Wealth Management said it’s actually possible to save a million dollars.

“Yes, it absolutely is realistic,” said Nakata. “Of course, the earlier you start, the easier it is.”

He said at 20, you would need to save $220/month at an 8% return to reach $1 Million at 65. If you start at 30, you will need to save $500/month. If you start at 40, you will need to save $1,100/month.

“As you can see, the earlier you begin, the higher the chances,” said Nakata. “You also need to take advantage of other opportunities like employer matches, lower fees and higher returns. But if you set out a plan and a budget and follow it, there is a chance to save $1 million by the time you retire.”

He said the first step if you want to plan for at least one million by retirement is to make sure you have an emergency fund that can cover six months of expenses. He said this is the base foundation of your financial plan.

“Next, take time to write up a plan of what you want to accomplish,” said Nakata. “Third, take action towards that plan. Whether big or small, just start. Lastly, find an accountability partner to keep you on track.”

Saving money for retirement can get draining with many people not focused on the end goal in sight. Nakata said it’s okay to splurge once in a while to keep yourself motivated.

“We normally set milestones into our clients’ plans, and when they hit them, they have the ability to splurge and reward themselves,” said Nakata. “See the reward of splurging is less damaging than the small spending because we have to budget. We all like to be rewarded when we do something good.”

He said changing your mindset about money can control the outcome. He said believing that you can save and reach a $1,000,000 goal and sticking to a plan can be possible.

“But if we can’t mentally believe we can reach it, we won’t make the effort to get there,” said Nakata.

“Remember, the next generation is going to learn through their eyes and follow what they see and not what we say. So, if we truly want to make a change in the next generation, it starts with us.”