How are the victims of the Kealohas reacting to the couple’s sentence?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We’re finally getting to see how victim’s of the Kealohas are reacting to the couple’s sentencing.
This is a photo of 99-year-old grandma Florence Puana and Gerard Puana — right after they heard the verdict.
Gerard Puana, Katherine’s uncle, is the man the Kealoha’s tried to frame for a mailbox theft.
While Grandma Puana, Katherine’s grandmother, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to them after they promised to help her son.
In a statement, the family told KHON2:
“Grandma Puana was very grateful to have the opportunity to tell her story. And finally all the truths Gerard and she were speaking all these years were believed and proven.”– Puana family
Katherine will still need to go through two more trials, one for drugs and one for bank fraud.