How are the victims of the Kealohas reacting to the couple’s sentence?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We’re finally getting to see how victim’s of the Kealohas are reacting to the couple’s sentencing.

This is a photo of 99-year-old grandma Florence Puana and Gerard Puana — right after they heard the verdict.

Gerard Puana, Katherine’s uncle, is the man the Kealoha’s tried to frame for a mailbox theft.

While Grandma Puana, Katherine’s grandmother, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to them after they promised to help her son.

In a statement, the family told KHON2:

“Grandma Puana was very grateful to have the opportunity to tell her story. And finally all the truths Gerard and she were speaking all these years were believed and proven.” – Puana family

Katherine will still need to go through two more trials, one for drugs and one for bank fraud.