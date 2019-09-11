Hot days, light rains and breezy trades — but only for a little while

State wildlife officials are concerned about native plants and animals being harmed during the ongoing demonstrations at Mauna Kea. Hundreds and often thousands have gathered on Mauna Kea Access Road across from Puu Huluhulu in opposition of the Thirty Meter Telescope. The are is a hub for native plants and animals.

"Early on in this protest we warned about the impact of endangered species to off trail activities, and there are a lot of people there. And intentional or not this damage is happening and it is very concerning," said the Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case.