HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 13 is observed as national cocoa day! So, you might want to swap your daily cup of joe for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

The day lands on a Tuesday, which is the perfect excuse for a midweek pick-me-up during lunch or after leaving work or school.

According to National Today, sipping hot cocoa during the winter months is a perfect Christmas activity.

However, in Hawaii the winter months tend to still be warm but it’s still a good time to sip on some hot cocoa.

Foursquare ranks the best hot chocolate shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.

Top 5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots near Honolulu:

The Original Pancake House Local Joe The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Starbucks Island Vintage Coffee

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.