HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dec. 13 is observed as national cocoa day! So, you might want to swap your daily cup of joe for a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
The day lands on a Tuesday, which is the perfect excuse for a midweek pick-me-up during lunch or after leaving work or school.
According to National Today, sipping hot cocoa during the winter months is a perfect Christmas activity.
However, in Hawaii the winter months tend to still be warm but it’s still a good time to sip on some hot cocoa.
Foursquare ranks the best hot chocolate shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
To read the full list and see when these spots are open, head to Foursquare’s website.
Top 5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots near Honolulu:
- The Original Pancake House
- Local Joe
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Starbucks
- Island Vintage Coffee
They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.