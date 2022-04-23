HONOLULU (KHON2) – In honor of Earth Day, the Honolulu Zoo hosted a Party for the Planet.

Zoo goers enjoyed demonstrations and educational booths sharing about wildlife trafficking, marine mammal rescues and invasive species.

Entertainment included the Royal Hawaiian Band.

“We want to use this as an opportunity to remind everyone that every day should be Earth Day,” said Charles Lee, Honolulu Zoo. “We should adopt these practices that last year-round so we can make a better world, not just for ourselves to live in but for our children, and even our children’s children.”

There was also an e-waste collection drop-off site, music, recycled art contest, and an eco-scavenger hunt.

All Party for the Planet activities came included with the price of admission to the zoo.

The Honoluulu Zoo is located at 151 Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu.