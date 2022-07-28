Stickers await voters during primary election voting in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu will receive their first ever “pop-up” voter center in Kaneohe on Monday, August 1 at the Kaneohe District Park.

This voting center will provide in-person services like accessible voting, same-day voter registration and replacement ballots.

To accommodate voters returning from work, the pop-up service will be opened from 11:00 am. to 6:30 p.m.

The center in Kaneohe will close on Friday, August 5 and a pop-up center will then open in central Oahu.

The city will also open a regular voting center at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale on Monday which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Saturday, August 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3 is the deadline to submit a paper voter registration form. If you miss the deadline, you can register to vote using the Online Voter Registration System.

The city said, those who come to the voting center should bring a picture ID.

Visit their website for more information about the Voter Service Center and Ballot Drop Box.