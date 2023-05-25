The Ala Wai Golf Course is located in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu’s Golf Division)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Golfing is a hugely popular sport on the islands.

And Oʻahu has lots of golf venues to keep residents and visitors happy and entertained.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Golf Division has announced that they have implemented its summer tee time schedule.

The schedule is extending the hours of operation for all six municipal courses.

Tee times will be available from:

6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Ala Wai, Ted Makalena, ‘Ewa Villages and West Loch golf courses.

6 a.m. to 4:18 p.m., at the Pali Golf Course.

6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kahuku Golf Course.

Longer daylight hours have made it possible to extend the opening hours by adding more available tee times in the mornings and afternoons. This will give golfers more opportunities to enjoy golfing during the summer months.

The summer schedule will end on August 31, 2023.

There are unker rehabilitation projects taking place at Ala Wai, Ted Makalena, ‘Ewa Villages, West Loch and Pali Golf Courses and tee box renovations at the ‘Ewa Villages Golf Course. These are meant to enhance playability.

Residents and visitors are asked to book their tee times in advance.

To call-in tee time reservations, use one of the following numbers: