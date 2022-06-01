HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past two years freelance work in the United States continued to increase in popularity.

ToolTester is a website where people can create a new website. They report in 2020, 59 million people were doing some sort of freelance work.

According to ToolTester there are some cities that are better for freelance workers than others.

Getting into freelance seems appealing to many people especially throughout the pandemic because you get to set your price for the work you do.

Here are some average freelance payouts:

Media Buyer – $50-$200 an hour

Public Relations Manager – $50-$100 an hour

Photographer – $40-$100 an hour

Business Consultant – $28-$98 an hour

Data Analyst – $20-$50 an hour

When working in freelance some people like to work from coffeeshops, parks, cafes and co-working spaces.

Coworking spaces are office buildings that let freelancers pay for a spot to work on their projects.

Many large cities have invested in adding more of these communal spaces and others have not.

Honolulu was ranked the 4th worst US city for freelancers because they only have 13 co-working spaces available.

Best cities for freelance work:

Dallas, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Houston, Texas Memphis, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana

Worst cities for freelance work:

Concord, California Honolulu, Hawaii Jersey City, New Jersey Berkley, California Torrance, California

To read the full report and see the list of other best and worst cities for freelancers head to ToolTester’s website.