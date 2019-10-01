Honolulu ranked 35th most vegan and vegetarian friendly city in America

A new report from personal finance website WalletHub has ranked Honolulu 35th out of 100 for the best city in America to be a vegan or vegetarian.

The report looked at three main categories: affordability; diversity, accessibility and quality; and “vegetarian lifestyle,” as determined by vegan and vegetarian meetups and festivals.

Honolulu landed in the top 10 for diversity, accessibility and quality — it tied for first in the nation for most juice and smoothie bars per capita, for instance — but perhaps not surprisingly, it scored poorly in the affordability category. It had the highest cost of vegetarian groceries of all cities considered.

The top 10 most vegan and vegetarian-friendly cities were:



1. Portland, Oregon

2. Los Angeles, California

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Seattle, Washington

5. Austin, Texas

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. New York, New York

8. San Francisco, California

9. San Diego, California

10. Tampa, Florida

The full report can be seen here.