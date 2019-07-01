Pedestrian safety the focus of new crosswalk law

Hawaii Senator J. Kalani English (Dist. 7: Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe) today reminded the public that a new statutory provision has clarified the law with respect to signaled crosswalks.

Act 133 states that a pedestrian cannot legally enter a crosswalk while a countdown timer is flashing. Prior to this, the law referred only to the “Upraised Palm” Don’t Walk signal, leaving some confused about the effect of the countdown.

“As one of the primary sponsors of the bill, I am proud that we have maintained our focus on pedestrian safety and helped make our crosswalks that much safer,” Senator English said. “Of course, there is more to be done, and I am confident we will continue to make headway in protecting pedestrians and otherwise improving our traffic laws.”

Senate Bill 693 was signed into law as Act 133 on June 28, 2019, and went into effect today.