Honolulu Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a six-year-old girl missing from her Waimanalo home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating six-year-old Isabella Kalua, who went missing from her home on Puha Street in Waimanalo since Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to HPD, her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being. Isabella Kalua is described as a Caucasian female girl, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kalua’s whereabouts may call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or submit a tip at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.